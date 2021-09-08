Brevard County announces 3 pop-up vaccine sites opening this month

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County announced it will host a trifecta of COVID-19 vaccine events in Melbourne and Palm Bay this month.

The three sites will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in limited quantities, however, the Brevard County health department told News 6 they cannot guarantee that a specific vaccine will be available.

9/8/21 | The Florida Department of Health-Brevard is hosting the following opportunities to obtain COVID-19 vaccinations in September. Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) are available while supplies last at each event.

Source: https://t.co/CHKMHY6kJB pic.twitter.com/pgiaqLV8QP — Brevard EOC (@BrevardEOC) September 8, 2021

The first event will be on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Space Coast Area Transit on 460 S Harbor City Blvd in Melbourne. COVID-19 vaccines will be provided from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 10, another pop-up site will open at the Greater Allen Chapel AME Church on 2416 Lipscomb St in Melbourne. The site will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A third site will open on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Brevard Nursing Academy at 1581 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE Suite 106 in Palm Bay and operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available in Brevard County on Monday - Friday at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ad

You do not need an appointment for any of the vaccine sites hosted by the Brevard County health department.