Brevard County announces 3 pop-up vaccine sites opening this month

No appointment is needed

Katrina Scales

Brevard County plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination locations

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Brevard County announced it will host a trifecta of COVID-19 vaccine events in Melbourne and Palm Bay this month.

The three sites will offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in limited quantities, however, the Brevard County health department told News 6 they cannot guarantee that a specific vaccine will be available.

The first event will be on Thursday, Sept. 9 at Space Coast Area Transit on 460 S Harbor City Blvd in Melbourne. COVID-19 vaccines will be provided from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 10, another pop-up site will open at the Greater Allen Chapel AME Church on 2416 Lipscomb St in Melbourne. The site will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A third site will open on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Brevard Nursing Academy at 1581 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE Suite 106 in Palm Bay and operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available in Brevard County on Monday - Friday at 2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way in Viera. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You do not need an appointment for any of the vaccine sites hosted by the Brevard County health department.

