Rep. Darren Soto gets monoclonal antibody treatment after testing positive for COVID-19

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) announced on Twitter he has tested positive for the coronavirus, despite being fully vaccinated.

Soto said his symptoms are mild “which I credit to the vaccine,” he wrote on Twitter.

He is self-isolating and working remotely and he encourages everyone to get a vaccine if they have not received a shot yet.

To help prevent further potential symptoms, Soto said he received the monoclonal antibody treatment.

“This treatment is helpful but not a substitute for the COVID-19 vaccine. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anyone interested in getting a vaccine in Florida can find a site at this link.

Kushida, a WWE NXT pro wrestler based out of Orlando who is also fully vaccinated, also announced on social media on Wednesday he had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

His symptoms were also mild.