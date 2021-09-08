WWE NXT star tests positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated

TOKYO, JAPAN - JANUARY 04: KUSHIDA enters the ring prior to the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship match between KUSHIDA and Taiji Ishimori during Wrestle Kingdom 13 of New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – WWE NXT star Kushida said he tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated.

Kushida wrestles in NXT, which is based in Orlando.

The NXT Cruiserweight Champion shared the news on his Instagram account.

He said other people in his family also tested positive for the virus.

“Fortunately, everyone is OK,” Kushida said.

Kushida said the vaccine probably gave him and his wife some immunity.

He shared a couple of his symptoms. The wrestler said he had low energy and lost his sense of taste and smell.

“We are recovering, everyone is feeling better now,” he said.

The NXT cruiserweight champion reminded everyone to stay safe.

“The pandemic isn’t over, please stay safe, I will see you in the ring soon,” he said.

The Department of Health reports 207,104 people have tested positive for the virus in Orange County and 873,125 people in the county are vaccinated.