⏱️ A moment in time

Red roses rest against the names of the fallen on the south pool at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are not many days of my life I can’t remember in vivid detail like Sept. 11, 2001. I’m sure for most people the 20th year after the terror attacks are bringing back all sorts of memories. You don’t have to share yours with me but just know that whatever you feel on this day, you’re not alone.

This Saturday is about honoring the nearly 3,000 victims but also for thanking our heroes from that day and those who served, after an attack on American soil forever changed the course of so many lives.

😟A gut feeling

Weeks before the 9/11 attacks, on Aug. 4, 2001, Orlando International Airport immigration inspector Jose Melendez-Perez was conducting secondary screenings when he had an encounter that gave him “the chills.” He was sent to question a Saudi national who had not properly filled out his customs paperwork. The man didn’t have a return ticket and he thought “something is not right.” Melendez-Perez turned away the man after he refused to answer questions under oath. Investigators now know that Melendez-Perez was questioning Mohammed al-Qahtani, who was later identified as the 20th hijacker in the 9/11 attacks. The inspector said he knew something was off and trusted his gut. Read the full, amazing story on Melendez-Perez who didn’t even know the full weight of his actions until three years later.

🏈 Big 12 (?)

Oh boy, here goes nothing. I’m about to tell you about sports. #Sorrynotsorry. Our local college football team, the UCF Knights received what I consider an invite to an exclusive party of sorts. It’s called the Big 12. Have you heard of it? It’s apparently only 10 teams, so right off the bat I was lost on this one. The powers that be at the Big 12 extended an invite to UCF to join the Power Five conference (more confusing sports numbers?). According to my coworkers who do know about sports, it’s a big deal because it’s a larger conference meaning more teams to play against and better playoff chances. It also could also mean more money for the school.

More legal limbo

I’m back with more legal speak today and it won’t be the last. Just now, an appeals court reinstated Florida’s ban on mask mandates in schools. This means the state can continue to withhold salaries from school board members in districts with mask requirements that need a note from a doctor to opt out. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden issued a sweeping national vaccine mandate that includes businesses with more than 100 workers and all federal contractors and employees. Earlier today here in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis told a group of veterans he thinks this mandate will be challenged in court. If this year has taught me anything about lawsuits, it’s that one is always around the corner. So, he’s probably right. What do you think?

A quick update on the topics for you. Today marks the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems. A note for your beach plans this weekend, Larry is bringing strong rip currents to Florida’s beaches but will not directly impact the U.S.

I hope you have a safe weekend and however you mark 9/11, I hope it's meaningful to you.

