Nightclub security guard, 3 others wounded in 2 shootings in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. – Four people, including a nightclub security guard, were wounded early Friday in two shootings in Orange County, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the security officer, a 30-year-old man, was in the parking lot of Le Palace on South Orange Blossom Trail and reporting a shooting to deputies when someone opened fire and drove away.

The security guard was struck by gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The deputies were not injured.

Deputies were then flagged down by three victims who were shot near OBT and Tropical Drive, less than a mile away, sheriff’s officials said.

The victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the shootings are connected, but no other details, including a description of the assailant, have been released.

#BREAKING Four people shot in two separate shootings this morning and deputies say it started at the Le Palace nightclub. That’s on S. Orange Blossom Trail near Duskin Ave. Deputies say all the victims are in the hospital now with non-life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/AfB44lY7NW — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) September 10, 2021

In December, a man and woman were shot while closing their food truck behind Le Palace. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the shooter remains at large.