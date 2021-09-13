Man arrested after child sprayed with bleach, bedroom found covered in fuel, Volusia deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A man who was already on probation is back behind bars after Volusia County deputies say he sprayed a child in the face with bleach and threatened to set a home on fire.

Deputies said they arrested Mack Arline, 31, on Saturday after he was found in a parked SUV with the motor running and two unrestrained children — a 2-year-old and an 11-month-old — in the vehicle with him.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called after Arline hit a 4-year-old while the boy was asleep and then sprayed the child in the face with a Clorox cleaning product. Arline then sprayed tiki torch fuel around another bedroom in the home and threatened to light the place on fire, according to the arrest report.

VCSO: (Left) A bottle of bleach which was used to spray a child, (Center) a bottle of tiki torch fuel which was poured around a bedroom inside a home, (Right) a bottle of vodka found on the floor of an SUV (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

After that, Arline took the 2-year-old and 11-month-old out to the SUV they were later found in and drove off, according to investigators.

Arline and the children were found in the driveway of a home belonging to the children’s uncle, records show. Deputies said Arline was intoxicated when he was found, having consumed a bottle of vodka, which was found on the floor of the SUV.

Arline faces charges of aggravated child abuse, child abuse without injury, attempted arson of an occupied residence, driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and violation of probation.