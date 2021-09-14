Orlando Fire respond to apartment fire on Arlington Street

Orlando firefighters put out a fire at this apartment building on West Arlington Street.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on West Arlington Street Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the 2800 block of West Arlington Street at 1:47 p.m.

Fire investigators told News 6 it took about 10-minutes to put out the blaze at the Maxwell Terrace apartments on North John Young Parkway near Colonial Drive, though the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“When we got here the apartment was fully involved upon our arrival,” Orlando Fire District Chief Edward Torres said. “The occupant has an oxygen tank that could have possibly been the cause, but we’re not sure just yet.”

One man was inside the home and got out safely.

“The benefit of this building is that it’s fully made out of concrete,” Torres said.

Firefighters are calling the fire accidental but did not say what the specific cause could be.

Lora Johnson said she was sleeping when she woke up to a loud noise. She walked outside and saw the apartment unit towards the back of the property on fire.

“I heard a boom, boom, boom, a loud noise and I was like what’s going on around here?” Johnson said. “A bunch of smoke, the place was full of fire. Smoke coming up.”

The apartment ownership representatives on scene said that the resident whose unit caught fire will be transferred to a different unit. They also mentioned they’re having two other neighboring units cleaned because of minor smoke damage.