Orlando Science Center will be hosting its $10 Day on Sunday

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Science Center announced people can purchase discounted tickets on Sunday for $10, all ages included.

Activities include watching nature films on the Dr. Phillips CineDome, farm-to-table education in KidsTown and kid-friendly 3D modeling in Makerspace.

Limited tickets are available for purchase only online. Admission includes all four floors of exhibits, movies and live programming.

Tickets are usually $21 for adults, $19 for students and seniors, $15 for children ages 2-11 and free for children under 2.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Face masks are required for all visitors ages 3 and up.