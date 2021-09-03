New food hall in Orlando’s Avalon Park sets grand opening

Rendering of the exterior of Marketplace at Avalon Park

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new food hall coming to Orlando’s Avalon Park has officially set its grand opening date.

The Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall will open on Sept. 18 from noon to 8 p.m. at 3801 Avalon Park East Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Orlando tourism officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busier than in 2019 | Fla. governor might support abortion ban like Texas law | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“The food hall is comprised of nine eatery bays with indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate over 200 patrons, a commissary kitchen, live entertainment and event space, a general store, indoor/outdoor bar and a gathering kitchen,” a release said.

Ad

Leading up to the grand opening on Sept. 18, the food hall will have soft-opening events starting Sept. 7. These events will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

“The offering at the Marketplace brings a multi-cultural diversity in dining all in one place,” Derek McCracken, general manager of Marketplace at Avalon Park, said in a release. “Featuring the latest food and artisan creations in the heart of downtown Avalon Park allows for the entire community to enjoy unique culinary creations while supporting local artisans and innovators.”

In addition to Marketplace at Avalon Park, at least four other food halls plan to open up over the next several months; Milkhouse is coming to the Milk District, Bumby Arcade and South Orange Provisions are setting up shop downtown and The Hall On The Yard is opening up in Ivanhoe Village.

Ad

For a full list of the vendors occupying the Marketplace, click here.