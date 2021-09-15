$15K reward offered to locate man suspected in deaths of woman, baby found in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A $15,000 reward is now being offered to help find the man suspected in the deaths of a mother and her baby who were found in a car last week, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, was named a suspect earlier this week after initially being considered a person of interest in the deaths of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm and her 1-year-old daughter Jordania, who were found near Lake Ellenor.

This updated reward comes as the sheriff’s office recently issued two arrest warrants for Griffiths.

The mother was found shot to death in the car while deputies suspect the baby died from being left inside the hot car.

Throughout the investigation, deputies learned Griffiths was staying with Malcolm, her boyfriend, and their child. The boyfriend, who was found shot multiple times last Tuesday, told deputies he was shot in the car by Griffiths. The man said he believed his girlfriend was shot as well and believed the friend drove off in the car with Malcolm and the baby, according to Sheriff John Mina.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Griffiths is asked to call 911 or 1-800-423-8477.