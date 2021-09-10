Death investigation underway after 2 bodies found in car, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A death investigation is underway after two bodies were found in a car near Lake Ellenor, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle after 2 p.m. Thursday near 6100 Lake Ellenor Drive and found the two people inside.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will be providing an update on the death investigation Friday at 3 p.m.

News 6 will stream the update live at the top of this story when it begins.