Man found shot to death at Orange County mobile home park, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was found dead early Friday at an Orange County mobile home park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 5:28 a.m. in the 2600 block of Environs Boulevard of The Groves mobile home park where they found the man dead with a gunshot wound, according to a release.

Officials say they have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.