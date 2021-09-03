Partly Cloudy icon
Man found shot to death at Orange County mobile home park, deputies say

Orange County detectives found man at The Groves mobile home park

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Tags: Orange County, Crime
Police siren (Generic photo)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man in his 30s was found dead early Friday at an Orange County mobile home park, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 5:28 a.m. in the 2600 block of Environs Boulevard of The Groves mobile home park where they found the man dead with a gunshot wound, according to a release.

Officials say they have no suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated with information as we receive it.

