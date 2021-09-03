Shooting at Orlando apartment complex under investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting at Kara West Apartments in Orlando.

Officers said the shooting was reported overnight Thursday at 2952 S. Rio Grande Ave.

According to police, two suspects, one of whom was masked, approached a vehicle driving through the parking lot of the complex and began shooting at it. Someone nearby then exchanged gunfire with the suspects, whose names have not been released.

Authorities were able to make contact with the suspects after they exited an apartment.

Police said there were no injuries.