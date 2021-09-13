Person of interest in deaths of mother, baby now wanted as suspect, Orange County deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was named as a person of interest in the deaths of a mother and her child is now a suspect wanted for first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives secured two warrants for the arrest of Doujon Duwayne Griffiths, 21, for the deaths of 20-year-old Massania Malcolm and 1-year-old Jordania.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Inspiration4 launch window revealed | DeSantis: Mandating COVID-19 vaccines could mean ‘millions’ in fines]

Ad

Malcom was found shot to death inside a car near 6100 Lake Ellenor Drive on Friday. The 1-year-old was also found dead inside the car. Investigators believe she died from being left inside the hot car.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting early Tuesday and found a man in his 20s who was shot multiple times. Investigators said the man told deputies a friend shot him before he was taken to the hospital for surgery.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff said a family member of the man contacted authorities and said they were not able to get in contact with Malcolm, the man’s girlfriend and their daughter. Once the man regained consciousness, investigators said he told deputies he was shot while in the driver’s seat of a car he was in with his girlfriend, baby and Griffiths.

Investigators learned Griffiths was staying with Malcolm, her boyfriend and their child.

The man said he believed his girlfriend was shot as well and believed the friend drove off in the car with Malcolm and the baby.

Ad

Griffiths was already wanted for attempted murder for the man’s shooting. He now faces two counts of first-degree murder. Anyone with information on Griffiths whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.