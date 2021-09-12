1 killed in Orange County crash after being hit by driver who ran stop sign, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man died in a crash after hitting a brick wall and tree when another driver crashed into his car after running a stop sign Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV driven by a 42-year-old Orlando man heading north on Caneel Bay Boulevard ran the stop sign and hit the side of a car traveling west on Wyndham Lakes Boulevard.

According to the crash report, the car driven by a 32-year-old Orlando man overturned as a result of the collision and hit a brick wall and tree.

The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver who ran the stop sign, according to troopers, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.