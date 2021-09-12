Partly Cloudy icon
85º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

1 killed in Orange County crash after being hit by driver who ran stop sign, troopers say

Crash happened at Wyndham Lakes, Caneel Bay boulevards

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Orange County
1 killed, 1 injured in crash at Wyndham Lakes, Caneel Bay boulevards.
1 killed, 1 injured in crash at Wyndham Lakes, Caneel Bay boulevards. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man died in a crash after hitting a brick wall and tree when another driver crashed into his car after running a stop sign Saturday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said an SUV driven by a 42-year-old Orlando man heading north on Caneel Bay Boulevard ran the stop sign and hit the side of a car traveling west on Wyndham Lakes Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Hurricane center monitoring 5 areas in tropics | K-9s recovering after being shot in pursuit of carjackerBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to the crash report, the car driven by a 32-year-old Orlando man overturned as a result of the collision and hit a brick wall and tree.

The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver who ran the stop sign, according to troopers, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter