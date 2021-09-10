Partly Cloudy icon
84º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Pick-up truck driver killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

Other driver involved suffered minor injuries

Samantha Dunne, Assignment Editor

Tags: Orange County, Crash, Fatal Crash, Traffic
FHP logo
FHP logo (Graham Media Group)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old man was killed in a fatal Orange County crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at Avalon Road and New Independence Parkway around 9:40 a.m.

[TRENDING: Orlando airport inspector denied entry to 20th hijacker of 9/11 attacks | Video shows deputies attacked during stop | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigators said that an SUV driver, 63, was stopped at a stop sign west on New Independence Parkway as a pick-up truck driver traveled south on Avalon Road.

The SUV pulled into the intersection, where the front of the vehicle hit the left side of the pick-up truck, according to the crash report.

Officials said both vehicles were overturned and the pick-up driver was partially ejected.

The pick-up truck driver died at the scene, while the other driver suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email