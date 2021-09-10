Pick-up truck driver killed in Orange County crash, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old man was killed in a fatal Orange County crash Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at Avalon Road and New Independence Parkway around 9:40 a.m.

Investigators said that an SUV driver, 63, was stopped at a stop sign west on New Independence Parkway as a pick-up truck driver traveled south on Avalon Road.

The SUV pulled into the intersection, where the front of the vehicle hit the left side of the pick-up truck, according to the crash report.

Officials said both vehicles were overturned and the pick-up driver was partially ejected.

The pick-up truck driver died at the scene, while the other driver suffered minor injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation. No other details have been released.