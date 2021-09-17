Cuteness alert: Video shows young boy tipping his hat to Disney princess

Mickey Mouse will star in the “Mickey and Friends Cavalcade” when Magic Kingdom Park reopens July 11, 2020, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. With traditional parades on temporary hiatus to support physical distancing during the park’s phased reopening, Disney characters will pop up in new and different ways throughout the day. (Kent Phillips, photographer)

If this viral video doesn’t put a smile on your face, I’m not sure what would.

In true gentleman fashion, a young boy was filmed tipping his hat to each Disney princess that passed by during a parade at Magic Kingdom.

In just five days on TikTok, the video from @Vanessaguedert had been viewed 35 million times.

The first princess shown in the video is Merida. When seeing the boy’s gestures, she smiled in delight and waved back.

After blowing the boy a kiss, Snow White saw him tip his hat. She had a look of happy shock on her face before curtsying back.

Elena of Avalor was the third princess shown in the video and she was also enthralled by the gesture before bowing before the boy.

Thank you, young gentleman, for bringing so many people joy through this video.

