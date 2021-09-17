Orlando Shakes to require COVID vaccination card or negative test for entry

ORLANDO, Fla. – Beginning Oct. 1, Orlando Shakes will require patrons to present either proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to be allowed entry into the theater.

Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos said in a release the measure will help keep guests safe and the venue from having to shut down.

“We strongly believe that this is the right thing to do at this time,” he said.

[TRENDING: Video shows missing Fla. woman argued with boyfriend on cross-country trip | Students vandalize schools in TikTok challenge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Patrons over the age of 12 looking to attend the theater must mask up during the entire performance, regardless of vaccination status. Patrons who’ve left their vaccination card at home will be allowed to present a photo or digital copy of the document.

Negative results for PCR medical tests must be within 72 hours of the show, while negative rapid antigen test results will be acceptable as long as they were done at least 48 hours before showtime. Self-administered home COVID test results will not be accepted.

With these new safety measures, the Orlando Shakes team joins the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando’s Amway Center, and many other venues across Florida in placing protocols that help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Ad

“We long for the day that we won’t need to worry about COVID and its restrictions,” Love-Ramos said. “But until then, we must do our part to help contain the spread of COVID and its variants, to keep our guests, staff, volunteers and artists as safe as possible.”

Ticket holders who purchased directly through Orlando Shakes and cannot meet the demands of these new policies will be entitled to a refund.

For more information, click here.