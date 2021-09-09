Face masks required inside Dr. Phillips Center along with proof of vaccine or negative COVID test

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will require all guests at indoor events to wear face masks, regardless of their vaccination status, starting Oct. 1.

Guests will also need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for all indoor shows and events. A negative test can be a PCR COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior to the show or a negative rapid antigen test from up to 48 hours prior to the event.

The new vaccine and testing policies apply to guests 12 years and older. All guests over 2 years old must wear a face covering while inside the venue.

However, the new policy does not apply to the Frontyard Festival. The outdoor space will continue to provide events until mid-December, according to the venue.

DPAC worked with its sponsor AdventHealth to develop its health and safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

“If an existing ticket holder is unable to comply with these updated policies, they can contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at the Dr. Phillips Center for a full refund,” DPAC said in a news release. “For tickets purchased through resale or third-party sites, ticket holders should contact those sites directly to determine their refund policies.”