Port Canaveral becomes new homeport for MSC Cruises

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – MSC Cruises Divina embarked on its inaugural sailing Wednesday from Port Canaveral, making it the fifth cruise line to be based at the port.

The ship departed to the Bahamas and Caribbean for a three-night trip.

“This exciting new partnership speaks to our commitment to excellence and the investments we’ve made in our cruise operations,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

[TRENDING: Video shows missing Fla. woman argued with boyfriend on cross-country trip | Students vandalize schools in TikTok challenge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The MSC Divina is the company’s 11th ship to resume international operations and offers three, four and seven-night eastern and western Caribbean itineraries.

“We are thrilled to ... offer our guests even more choice when cruising with us from the U.S.,” said Rubén Rodriguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.

In November, the ship will embark on a 10-night cruise out of Port Canaveral to visit Nassau, the MSC Marine Reserve, and Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

MSC Cruises joins Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean with ships based at Port Canaveral.