WATCH: Video shows moment gunfire erupts between Orlando police, 3 suspects

ORLANDO, Fla. – Newly released body-camera video details how a shootout involving three young men and two Orlando police officers unfolded.

Two young men are in custody and a third remains on the run following the officer-involved shooting on Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

[TRENDING: Tropical wave has 90% chance to develop as 3 other systems swirl | Timeline: Search for Gabby Petito’s fiance continues in Florida]

Officers said the shooting happened at Jacobs Place and Lakeland Avenue near Camping World Stadium while two officers were in an unmarked cruiser but in clothing marked “police.”

Ad

Police Chief Orlando Rolon said the two officers were responding to a Crimeline tip, though he did not elaborate as to what the tip entailed. Officials said the officers were not looking for the three young men involved in the shootout.

Rolon said the officers pulled up to the area where two teens and a young man were on bicycles, but before the officers could make contact, the suspects opened fire.

The body-camera video (below) shows the officers arriving in their vehicle and within seconds, gunfire erupts in both directions.

The officer seen in the passenger’s seat opened his door before firing his weapon and used the door to block himself from the bullets coming his direction.

“They (the officers) literally had to return fire from or shot their weapons from the inside of the vehicle that they were in,” Rolon said.

As the gunfire lets up a bit, you can see what appears to be at least one of the suspects running away from the scene.

Ad

The officers can then be heard reporting shots fired and the suspects’ descriptions over their radios and reaching for additional weapons, but no further gunfire is heard and the suspects are not seen again in the video.

Additional units arrived a short time later, according to the video.

The chief added that neither of the officers was hurt in the shooting.

The trio took off running, but one of them was found suffering from wounds to his arm and leg and was taken into custody, according to Rolon. Police later confirmed that he had been shot.

A short time later, a second suspect was arrested. That teen was not hurt in the exchange of gunfire, according to police.

So far, 22-year-old Jameon Curtis Brown has been booked into jail in connection with the shooting, records show.

Jameon Curtis Brown, 22. (WKMG)

The other suspect in custody has been identified as 17-year-old Travis Weston. Weston and Brown both face charges of attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Ad

Travis Weston, 17. (WKMG)

The third suspect remains on the run, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting or outstanding suspect is asked to share it via crimeline.org or by calling 800-423-TIPS (8477).