Orange County seeking local art for ‘Postcards of the Future’ exhibit

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County is looking for physical artwork that depicts what the county will look like in 30 years for an exhibit called “Postcards of the Future.”

The exhibit will be featured in the Orange County Administration Building’s Atrium Gallery starting on Nov. 3 as part of the county’s Vision 2050 initiative.

Applications to submit artwork will be accepted now through Sunday, Oct. 10.

The Orange County Public Art Review Board is seeking 2D and 3D artwork that presents a unique vision of the county’s neighborhoods, rural areas or attractions.

Atrium Gallery inside the Orange County Administration Building at 201 S. Rosalind Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801 (Orange County Government)

According to a news release, artists are encouraged to sell their work after the completion of the gallery exhibit. No commission would be charged.

The Vision50 plan is intended to guide future development, changes to infrastructure and environmental resources in Orange County.