Florida pilot left dangling for hours when plane gets caught in power lines

WARE COUNTY, Ga. – A small plane being flown from Central Florida nearly crashed to the ground Thursday morning but was caught in power lines in Georgia.

The man flying the aircraft was stuck dangling in the air for about two hours while crews worked to get him out.

The plane was wedged in the power lines, causing a pole supporting the lines to lean over.

His flight path showed he was coming from Ormond Beach and planned to land at the Waycross Airport, about five minutes from where the crash happened.

But something happened in the air and got caught in the power lines.

Georgia Power crews used excavators to help stabilize the plane and then used a bucket truck to lift up a crew member to the pilot, wrap a brace around him and pull him out.

: A plane is caught in power lines on Bell St. in Waycross, GA. Near Ware Co. middle school. Witnesses say firefighters are on scene working to get the pilot out. We are on our way to gather more details.

The Ware County EMA director said the pilot had a cut to his forehead but was alert.

Massive power outages were reported across the county. That’s what brought out one woman who lives nearby. She recorded his rescue.

“You could see him trying to hold his body up because he’s been there a couple hours I know You can tell he was tired and exhausted and I just kept praying God give him the strength to make it out of there,” said Sharon Oglesby.

The cause of the crash is unknown but his flight plan shows he made a loop in the sky before he went down.

The FAA has been notified and they say the NTSB will lead the investigation.