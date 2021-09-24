Man charged with murder after Elks Lodge shooting in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars and is facing charges for a deadly shooting at an Elks Lodge in Orlando, according to court records.

Investigators nabbed Tajh Williams, 23, on Thursday, an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows

The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12 Primrose Drive — Rajah Graham, of Jacksonville, was shot and killed, another was hurt in the shooting but is expected to be OK, police said.

[TRENDING: Hurricane Sam expected to become Category 4 storm | Nearly $1 million found at Surfside collapse site | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Graham’s wife, Jerrett Graham said they came here to Orlando from Jacksonville for a private event Saturday that ended in gunfire.

“He was just an amazing person that will be missed by a lot of people,” Graham said.

She said her husband was an innocent bystander and did not know the shooter.

Williams faces a charge of first-degree murder with a homicide.