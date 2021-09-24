Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man charged with murder after Elks Lodge shooting in Orlando

Victim was visiting from Jacksonville for a private event, family says

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: crime, gun violence, Orange County
Tajh Williams, 23
Tajh Williams, 23

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is behind bars and is facing charges for a deadly shooting at an Elks Lodge in Orlando, according to court records.

Investigators nabbed Tajh Williams, 23, on Thursday, an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows

The shooting happened Saturday, Sept. 11 at 12 Primrose Drive — Rajah Graham, of Jacksonville, was shot and killed, another was hurt in the shooting but is expected to be OK, police said.

Graham’s wife, Jerrett Graham said they came here to Orlando from Jacksonville for a private event Saturday that ended in gunfire.

“He was just an amazing person that will be missed by a lot of people,” Graham said.

She said her husband was an innocent bystander and did not know the shooter.

Williams faces a charge of first-degree murder with a homicide.

