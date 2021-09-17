Cloudy icon
76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Man found shot to death at Orlando apartment complex

Fatal shooting investigated at Oak Grove Apartments

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Orlando, Crime, Fatal Shooting
A man was shot and killed in Orlando, police say.
A man was shot and killed in Orlando, police say. (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death late Thursday at an Orlando apartment complex, and police are searching for the shooter.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:35 p.m. at the Oak Grove Apartments on Walden Circle.

[TRENDING: Students vandalize schools in TikTok challengeBecome a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details, including information about the victim and shooter, have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

email