Man found shot to death at Orlando apartment complex

A man was shot and killed in Orlando, police say.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was found shot to death late Thursday at an Orlando apartment complex, and police are searching for the shooter.

The fatal shooting was reported around 11:35 p.m. at the Oak Grove Apartments on Walden Circle.

[TRENDING: Students vandalize schools in TikTok challenge | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Orlando police said officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details, including information about the victim and shooter, have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Ad