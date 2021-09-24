Man facing rape charge locked up in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is locked up in the Orange County jail after investigators said he threatened someone with a gun and forced himself on them.

Investigators said the victim was looking for an apartment Wednesday when she met Isiah Harris, 23.

Deputies said the man began flirting with the victim and invited them back to his apartment. The victim went willingly but when they arrived at the apartment it appeared abandoned, records show.

Harris then pulled out a gun and threatened the victim, pointing at their head, deputies said. The man allowed the victim to leave after the attack, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim called a friend who then called 911 to report the rape.

Deputies arrested Harris later that day. He faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.