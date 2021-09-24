Mostly Cloudy icon
Man facing rape charge locked up in Orange County

Deputies arrest Isiah Harris, 23

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Isiah Harris, 23
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is locked up in the Orange County jail after investigators said he threatened someone with a gun and forced himself on them.

Investigators said the victim was looking for an apartment Wednesday when she met Isiah Harris, 23.

Deputies said the man began flirting with the victim and invited them back to his apartment. The victim went willingly but when they arrived at the apartment it appeared abandoned, records show.

Harris then pulled out a gun and threatened the victim, pointing at their head, deputies said. The man allowed the victim to leave after the attack, according to an arrest affidavit. The victim called a friend who then called 911 to report the rape.

Deputies arrested Harris later that day. He faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

