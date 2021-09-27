Orlando leaders address recent attacks on police officers

Orlando city leaders spoke about a pair of recent attacks on police officers during Monday's city council meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando leaders spoke Monday about a pair of recent attacks on the city’s police officers, including one on Saturday morning in which a man set up a camera to live stream the attack as it happened.

“(These attacks) have no place in our city or anywhere else,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said during a city council meeting.

Police said William McClish, 27, attacked two officers with a brick at Washington Street and Magnolia Avenue around 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

William McClish (Image: Orlando Police Department) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Other officers responded and were able to take McClish into custody, police said. According to an arrest affidavit, an officer said they found a cellphone McClish set up that was live streaming on Facebook.

The other attack happened on Tuesday, Sept. 21 when investigators said two teenagers and one man were taken into custody after they opened fire on a pair of officers in an unmarked cruiser.

Dyer said the city has been ramping up safety downtown even before this attack.

“Every day our OPD officers risk their lives to keep our community safe and I want to remind our OPD officers that our city council appreciates them, our community appreciates them,” Dyer said. “We continue to look at proactive safety measures that we can take to ensure a safe and inviting downtown for all of our residents”

Commissioner Regina Hill said the video of the brick attack is sad to see. Hill added that Orlando police have been working to better bridge the gap with the community.

“I was horrified,” Hill said. “That person should be held to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police Chief Orlando Rolon released a statement over the weekend saying in part “We cannot wait for an officer or a citizen to be murdered. Prosecution and proper sentencing will be a deterrent for those who think they will only get a slap on the hand and probation soon after a short time in prison.”

News 6 was told Chief Rolon was out of the office Monday but will address the media about the incident Tuesday morning.

As far as a motive, the affidavit said McClish said he attacked the officers with the intent of taking their guns to defend himself.

McClish has a criminal history dating back to 2013 — including recent charges for drugs, theft and resisting arrest.

Officials said the two officers in the brick attack are recovering and should be OK.