Teen arrested, 2 on the run after opening fire on police, Orlando chief says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police officers in an unmarked cruiser were involved in a shooting Tuesday, according to police chief Orlando Rolon.

The shooting happened near Tampa Avenue and Long Street. The chief said the two officers in the unmarked cruiser were in the area responding to a Crimeline tip, though he could not elaborate as to what the tip entailed.

Rolon said the officers pulled up to the area where three teens were standing but before the police could make contact, the teens opened fire.

“They (the officers) literally had to return fire from or shot their weapons from the inside of the vehicle that they were in,” Rolon said.

The chief added that neither of the officers was hurt in the shooting. The three teens took off running, but one of them was found and is in custody, according to Rolon. That teen had injuries to his arm and leg, however, the chief did not say whether that teen was hit by gunfire.

The other teens remain on the run, but investigators did not offer a further description of the shooters.

Rolon said he was not sure what led up to the shooting.

“Right now we’re kind of puzzled as to how this happened. Again, the officer simply pulled up — as they tried to make contact before they could get out of their car, there are shots that went into that vehicle that they were in,” he said.

ACTIVE SCENE: We are currently working an Officer-Involved Shooting. Media, please stage at Tampa Ave. & Long St. More details to follow on #Twitter. pic.twitter.com/KgQWHkatHc — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) September 21, 2021

