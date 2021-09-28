COVID-19 booster shots now available in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY Fla. – Third doses or booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 are now available throughout Brevard County.
Booster shots will be available for those who qualify under current Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
[TRENDING: Florida’s minimum wage increasing | Man accused of killing Nassau County deputy arrested | TIMELINE: Miya Marcano case | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
The Pfizer vaccine booster is recommended for those who:
- Have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years
- Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, including DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
- Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids
- Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Are on any medication that suppresses the immune system
You do not need to get your booster shot from the same location as your initial vaccinations. Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can click this link.