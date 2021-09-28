Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

COVID-19 booster shots now available in Brevard County

Shots are available at multiple locations around county

Penny De La Cruz, Producer/Digital Journalist

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BREVARD COUNTY Fla. – Third doses or booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 are now available throughout Brevard County.

Booster shots will be available for those who qualify under current Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Pfizer vaccine booster is recommended for those who:

  • Have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
  • Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years
  • Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, including DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
  • Have advanced or untreated HIV infection
  • Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids
  • Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
  • Are on any medication that suppresses the immune system

You do not need to get your booster shot from the same location as your initial vaccinations. Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can click this link.

