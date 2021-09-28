COVID-19 booster shots now available in Brevard County

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BREVARD COUNTY Fla. – Third doses or booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 are now available throughout Brevard County.

Booster shots will be available for those who qualify under current Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Pfizer vaccine booster is recommended for those who:

Have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years

Have moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, including DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Have advanced or untreated HIV infection

Are in active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids

Have been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Are on any medication that suppresses the immune system

You do not need to get your booster shot from the same location as your initial vaccinations. Anyone interested in getting a vaccine can click this link.