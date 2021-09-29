Florida Beer Company in Cape Canaveral changes name to Carib Brewery

Asa Sealy, marketing director for Carib Brewery, pulls a bottle of Shandy Sorrel, a low alcohol fruit drink, off the company's production line. The machine can produce 10,000 bottles an hour at the Cape Canaveral facility.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The changes have been underway since June, but as of Tuesday, Florida Beer Company is no more. Carib Brewery USA and the 321 Lime House taproom are now officially part of Cape Canaveral.

Trinidad-based ANSA McAL purchased the brewery in 2016, said Carib Brewery marketing director Asa Sealy, but the name remained the same. Now the company wants to unify its brand, according to News 6 partners Florida Today.

Carib breweries have operated in Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis since the 1950s and ‘60s.

“Everybody was operating on their own,” Sealy said. “We’re bringing everybody in as a family.”

In the coming years, the company has plans to acquire breweries in other parts of the world, he said.

Florida Beer Company’s name changed in June, Sealy said. As of this week, the 321 Lime House taproom and a spacious new outdoor patio have been unveiled, offering the Space Coast a taste of Caribbean hospitality.

Across the Caribbean, “lime” means a gathering or a party, Sealy said. The plan is to open Lime Houses in other zip codes where Carib has holdings.

Sealy described the Cape Canaveral brewery as an innovation hub for the company.

“People who come here can taste things that are exclusive, not available in other markets,” he said, like Carib’s hard seltzers.

Another advantage to visiting the taproom: The beer, cider and seltzers don’t get any fresher.

Starting next month, guests will be able to schedule a brewery tour, and on Living Local Tuesdays, a night for Brevard residents, Craft Beer 101 tastings will be offered for a nominal fee.

Sealy said his company wants to be part of the Space Coast community. Carib has adopted Alan Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach and plans monthly beach cleanups followed by beer and pizza at the taproom. The first one will be Oct. 16.

The brewery hosts a weekly run club on Mondays and has a reggae concert planned for Halloween weekend.

Sealy couldn’t give details but said a well-known Caribbean music star has signed on to represent the company, and a watch party for the performer’s new music video will be Oct. 15 at the brewery.

Carib beer is well known in the Caribbean islands, Sealy said, and many people, including him, have immigrated to the United States. He hopes beer drinkers who now live in Florida and other parts of the United States will see the Carib Brewery logo and will feel like they can pick up a six pack that reminds them of home.

He also hopes Brevard continues to discover the brewery. Caribe Tropical Pineapple Cider is the fastest-growing cider brand in Florida, he said.

“This is, I feel, like a hidden treasure,” Sealy said. “And my job is to make sure it is discoverable.”

Carib Brewery’s Cape Canaveral location produces about 600,000 cases a year, and the company’s beer brands include Caribe, Giant Leap, Key West, Swamp Ape and Hurricane Reef. The brewery also produces the butterbeer served at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter attraction at Universal Studios and the Isla Nublar at the Jurassic World attraction.

Florida Beer began as Indian River Brewing Co. nearly 20 years ago near the Indian River Lagoon. In 2003, the company purchased the brewery equipment of the Tampa-based Florida Beer Co., and became the exclusive contract brewer for all of that company’s products. In 2005 the company changed its name to the Florida Beer Co. and three years ago it expanded production and moved into the former Chrysler Space Operations plant in Cape Canaveral.

