Plane carrying 2 lands in Volusia County field, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A plane carrying two people landed in a field in Volusia County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Video from Sky 6 shows the plane ended up on its roof. It appears there is some damage to the front of the plane, though it is not clear whether the damage was sustained before or after the plane landed.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the plane landed in the field Wednesday afternoon off of Jerry Circle in Port Orange.

The area is just a few miles away from Spruce Creek Airport though it is unknown where the plane took off from or why is was forced to land in the field.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office said the pilot and passenger got out of the aircraft.

It is unknown whether they were injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.