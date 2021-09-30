Partly Cloudy icon
Motorcyclist dies after being found in Holly Hill canal, police say

Officers respond to crash at LPGA Boulevard, Alta Drive

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Holly Hill, Volusia County
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man found in a Holly Hill canal died after a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, according to police.

The Holly Hill Police Department said officers responded to the intersection of LPGA Boulevard and Alta Drive and found the 21-year-old man face down in a nearby canal.

Officers said a couple was trying to pull the man out of the canal after they heard the crash. Once he was out, first responders began performing CPR, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

His name and cause of death have not been released.

