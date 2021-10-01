Partly Cloudy icon
71º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Crews battle fire at Orange County business

Firefighters respond to strip mall along Pine Hills Road near SR-408

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orange County, Fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out early Friday at an Orange County strip mall.

The blaze was reported along Pine Hills Road just south of State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Fire crews arrived before 4 a.m. where they found flames in the back bay of the strip mall.

Smoke from the fire could be seen coming from the back of the plaza.

As of Friday morning, there were no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brenda, a UCF grad, joined the ClickOrlando.com team in March 2021.

email

twitter