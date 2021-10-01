Crews battle fire at Orange County business

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fire broke out early Friday at an Orange County strip mall.

The blaze was reported along Pine Hills Road just south of State Road 408.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Fire crews arrived before 4 a.m. where they found flames in the back bay of the strip mall.

#Building Fire 412 N Pine Hills Road. 10K Sq Ft structure, flames seen through the roof on one side. Firefighters knocked down the fire. State Fire Marshal on scene. Call came in at 3:41 am. Fire under control by 4:08 am — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) October 1, 2021

Smoke from the fire could be seen coming from the back of the plaza.

As of Friday morning, there were no injuries reported.

The cause is still under investigation.