Worker electrocuted, teen son injured while trimming trees in Melbourne Beach

Man dies after coming in contact with power line near Harland Avenue

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Generic image of police lights.
Generic image of police lights. (pixabay)

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – A tree service employee was electrocuted Friday morning while working in a bucket truck in Melbourne Beach, deputies said.

The man died around 11:40 a.m. when he made contact with a power line while working behind a home in the 500 block of Harland Avenue, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies said the worker’s son was injured while trying to provide aid to his father, who was in the bucket of a lift when the incident occurred.

The teenager was taken to a hospital in stable condition, deputies said.

Sheriff’s officials said Florida Power and Light has interrupted service to the area due to an ongoing investigation. FPL said 17 customers are impacted as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413 or 321-633-7162.

