FDA approval for Pfizer COVID shot slightly impacted vaccine numbers

Remember those people who said they didn’t want to get COVID-19 vaccines that were not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration?
Vaccination numbers appear to indicate that approval didn’t change many of their minds.
Pfizer saw an increase in demand for its vaccine after it received full FDA approval, but it was modest and short-lived.
In the week following that full approval, Pfizer vaccination rates rose by 16%.
During the same time, rates for Moderna’s vaccine, which still only has emergency use approval, rose by 5%.
In subsequent weeks, demand for both has fallen.