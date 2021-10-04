FDA approval for Pfizer COVID shot slightly impacted vaccine numbers

(Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Remember those people who said they didn’t want to get COVID-19 vaccines that were not fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration?

Vaccination numbers appear to indicate that approval didn’t change many of their minds.

Pfizer saw an increase in demand for its vaccine after it received full FDA approval, but it was modest and short-lived.

In the week following that full approval, Pfizer vaccination rates rose by 16%.

During the same time, rates for Moderna’s vaccine, which still only has emergency use approval, rose by 5%.

In subsequent weeks, demand for both has fallen.