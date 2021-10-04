Melbourne council approves affordable housing development

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne’s city council approved a plan to encourage more affordable housing in the city on Wednesday.

On May 4, the council held a public workshop to discuss homelessness and panhandling in the city. They included five goals: reduce negative impacts of homelessness, support and build capacity to address homelessness, adopt safe streets and medians ordinances and collaborate with city leaders and residents and increase affordable housing.

In fulfillment of the final goalpost, the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and city staff proposed changes to the city code to increase housing accessibility.

They’re proposing increases in density for affordable housing developments, expedited permit and plan review, impact fee deferrals for building contractors, decreased minimum living area and more minimum parking areas.

The committee also proposed removing required income thresholds for affordable housing. Standards will no longer require that each development designate 30% of its units to “very” low-income and low-income residents and 40% to moderate-income houses.

Instead, they would only require that at least 30% of the residents be at or below a moderate income.

The council gave an unofficial approval to the permit changes and will review an official ordinance at a later date.

News 6 has reached out to the Melbourne City Council and is awaiting more information on the location of the housing and the number of units being built.