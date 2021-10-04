Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Osceola County 16-year-old reported missing, deputies say

David Nicolas Alvarez-Vessio last seen Oct. 1

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Image credit: Osceola County Sheriff's Office Twitter
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy last seen at a St. Cloud residence Friday evening, according to a release issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a residence on Feathergrass Court after a call reporting David Nicolas Alvarez-Vessio was missing, last seen around 9:31 p.m. the previous night.

The release describes Alvarez-Vessio as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

According to his friends, Alvarez-Vessio may be trying to travel to New York.

Anyone with information on Alvarez-Vessio’s whereabouts is asked to contact Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

