Osceola County 16-year-old reported missing, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy last seen at a St. Cloud residence Friday evening, according to a release issued by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a residence on Feathergrass Court after a call reporting David Nicolas Alvarez-Vessio was missing, last seen around 9:31 p.m. the previous night.

The release describes Alvarez-Vessio as a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office are requesting help from the community to locate a missing juvenile.

According to his friends, Alvarez-Vessio may be trying to travel to New York.

Anyone with information on Alvarez-Vessio’s whereabouts is asked to contact Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.