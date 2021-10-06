Partly Cloudy icon
89º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Orlando Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund recognizes 30 students

Program has awarded 373 scholarships since 2000

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Hispanic Heritage, Hispanic Heritage Month, Education, Orlando, Orange County
(Image credit: Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund website)
(Image credit: Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund website) (AponteStudiosLLC)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thirty Central Florida students were honored Wednesday during a scholarships awards ceremony hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund of Metro.

The program, established in 2000, has awarded 373 scholarships, totaling $1.8 million, to more than 370 students, according to the HHSFM website.

[TRENDING: Video shows confrontation between family of Miya Marcano, prime suspect in her death | Brian Laundrie’s sister says she would ‘turn him in’| Become a News 6 Insider]

The nonprofit organization grew out of The Hispanic Heritage Celebration Committee of Orange County, an employee group whose main focus centered on Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s event, held at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, also marked the organization’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Among the attendees were the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund founder and board, as well as the recipients and sponsors of this year’s scholarships.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email