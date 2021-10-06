Orlando Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund recognizes 30 students

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thirty Central Florida students were honored Wednesday during a scholarships awards ceremony hosted by the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund of Metro.

The program, established in 2000, has awarded 373 scholarships, totaling $1.8 million, to more than 370 students, according to the HHSFM website.

The nonprofit organization grew out of The Hispanic Heritage Celebration Committee of Orange County, an employee group whose main focus centered on Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s event, held at Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, also marked the organization’s 20th anniversary celebration.

Among the attendees were the Hispanic Heritage Scholarship Fund founder and board, as well as the recipients and sponsors of this year’s scholarships.