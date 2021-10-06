Treat yourself: 51 free birthday deals around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to say happy birthday to yourself than by cashing in on free food and drinks around Central Florida?
From free entrees or appetizers to free desserts or discounts, you can’t go wrong with a food tour to take advantage of all these deals.
The following companies want to help you celebrate. You must join their “clubs” to cash in on the offer, but depending on the deal, it may be worth it.
Birthday deals:
- ABC Fine Wine & Spirits has an ABC Access club, where you’re promised a birthday gift, but the company doesn’t say what that gift is.
- AMC Stubs members will get a free large popcorn during your birthday month.
- Applebee’s email club members will get $5 off of $25 for your birthday.
- Arby’s wants to give you a free milkshake and curly fries to help you celebrate your birthday.
- Auntie Anne’s offers as part of its Pretzel Perks app a free pretzel on your birthday.
- Baskin Robbins want you to scoop your way into a free ice cream on your birthday.
- BJ’s Brewhouse offers Premier Rewards Plus members a free Pizookie to help you celebrate.
- Buca di Beppo offers its eClub members a $20 birthday gift.
- Buffalo Wild Wings has a hot birthday reward for being part of its Blazin’ Rewards club. You can get free birthday wings during your special month.
- Carvel offers up a free small soft serve birthday cone or $2 off any cake when you’re a Fudgie Fanatic.
- Chevys Fresh Mex eClub members can get a free entrée on their birthday.
- Chick-fil-A serves up a birthday reward that’s good for 30 days to its members.
- Chili’s wants you to have a free dessert on them for your birthday when you’re part of their Rewards Club.
- Cinnabon dishes out free ice coffee for birthdays as part of its Club Cinnabon.
- Cold Stone Creamery offers a BOGO coupon for birthdays as part of its My Cold Stone Club.
- Culver’s members get a free sundae for having a birthday.
- Denny’s rewards members can get 20% off their next visit plus a free stack of buttermilk pancakes to celebrate their birthday.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels offers a free egg sandwich with a purchase on your birthday when a part of the Shmear Society.
- Firehouse Subs gives free medium subs to rewards members.
- First Watch Sun EClub members get a BOGO breakfast, brunch or lunch.
- Friendly’s BFF Club members will get a free birthday sundae.
- Hooters Hootclub members get 10 free boneless birthday wings.
- IHOP dishes out free pancakes for birthdays when a part of the MyHop.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs wants to give you a free sub on your birthday for being in its email club.
- Krispy Kreme sweetens birthdays with a free original glazed dozen doughnuts by being in its rewards program.
- Longhorn Steakhouse eClub members get special offers and coupons on their birthdays.
- Moe’s Southwest Grill gives out coupons for a free birthday burrito to Rockin’ Rewards members.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes gives out free bundtlets to eClub members.
- Olive Garden cooks up a free dessert or appetizer for its eClub members.
- On The Border celebrates birthday with free queso for Club Cantina members.
- Pei Wei gives My Wei Rewards members a choice of crab wontons, traditional edamame, vegetable spring rolls or pork egg roll for free.
- Perkin’s club members can get a free Magnificent Seven meal on their birthday.
- Pizza Hut slices up a birthday reward for its Hut Rewards members.
- Planet Smoothie mixes up a free smoothie for their club members.
- Red Lobster gives rewards program members a birthday surprise.
- Red Robin offers a free burger to Royalty Program members.
- Rita’s Ice app users can get a free Italian ice on their birthday.
- Romano’s Macaroni Grill serves up a free dessert to email club members for their birthday.
- Ruby Tuesday has a So Connected club and they get a free burger or free garden bar entrée on their birthdays.
- Sbarro serves up a birthday surprise to its Slice Society.
- Sonny’s BBQ will give you a free Big Deal Combo meal on your birthday if you’re a part of the ‘Q Crew.
- Sprinkles offers a free cupcake to perks members.
- Starbucks gives its rewards members a free birthday beverage or food item.
- Subway rewards members will get “something special” on their birthday.
- Texas Roadhouse offers a free appetizer or a sidekick of ribs for email club members on their birthday.
- Melting Pot Club Fondue members will get a birthday voucher.
- Tropical Smoothie Café app users are eligible for a birthday reward that depends on your points status.
- Uno Pizzeria & Grill offers Insider’s Club members a free dessert.
- Waffle House Regulars Club members can get a free waffle on their big day.
- Zaxby’s Zax Club members get a free Big Zax Snak for their birthday.
When you become a News 6 Insider, you can join the Birthday Club. Here’s how.