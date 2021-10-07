DOE to meet with 11 Florida school districts over COVID-19 protocols

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Education will be having a meeting tomorrow with school districts from 11 Florida counties.

Leaders from Orange County Public Schools and Brevard County Public Schools will be at the meeting.

The meeting is expected to discuss compliance when it comes to COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Ahead of the meeting, News 6 spoke with Dr. Akinyemi Ajayi.

Dr. Ajayi is a pediatric pulmonologist and is on the OCPS Medical Advisory Committee.

“I would assume that it isn’t a coincidence, I would assume that they probably are trying to ensure that when they go to the Department of Education for their meeting, that they go in with updated guidance from the medical specialists,” said Dr. Ajayi.

In a letter on the Department of Education website, dated Oct. 4, Commissioner Richard Corcoran wrote to the State Board of Education members, “I find there is probable cause that Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) acted contrary to the law by requiring students to wear a mask or face covering unless certain exceptions apply, such as a medical certification.”

Orange County Public Schools currently has a universal mask mandate in place.

News 6 asked OCPS what their argument to the DOE will be, and in an email, their media relations manager said, “The district does not comment on pending investigatory proceedings.”

The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.