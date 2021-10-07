Kissimmee police searching for man, woman who fired guns near bike path

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee detectives are searching for two shooting suspects accused of firing shots in the air during four separate incidents near the Kissimmee Trail bike path.

Officers first responded to gunfire at Shadow Bay Subdivision, a gated community in Kissimmee, on April 22 around 11:45 p.m., police said in a release Thursday.

[TRENDING: 770 pounds of marijuana found in Viera storage facility, deputies say | Florida mansion of ‘Scarface’ Al Capone sells for $15.5M | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to police, the person who reported the incident provided a video showing a woman and man running away toward The Vinyards by ARIUM Apartments after firing the shots. Detectives said they found three shell casings along the bike path.

The same person called in about gunfire in the same area between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 5. When police responded, they found another three shell casings, the release continues.

On Oct. 6, officers responded to a call about shots fired around 6:45 p.m. in the same area, where four shell casings were discovered.

The woman who reported the shooting said that police plan to put up cameras along the bike trail where the incidents occurred.

According to officers, no shooting victims were admitted to hospitals during these investigations.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to contact Kissimmee Police Department at 407-847-0176.