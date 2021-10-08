Man who led police on pursuit in homicide suspect vehicle sentenced to 3 years in prison

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man who attempted to flee and elude Orlando officers in a suspect vehicle from a homicide investigation was sentenced to three years in prison, court documents show.

Elijah Wilson, who led police in a 90 mph pursuit in March 2021, was also charged with driving with a revoked license and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, according to Orange County Clerk of Courts.

The police pursuit started at Cottage Hill Road, where Wilson smashed into and went through multiple fences on March 11 around 10:30 a.m., police said.

According to reports, the chase, which lasted about 20 minutes, spanned from Interstate 4 —near the entrance of Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort — and onto US-192 to the intersection of West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and North Poinciana Boulevard.

During the pursuit, the vehicle, a Ford that officers considered to be at the center of a previous homicide investigation, was smoking, spraying radiator fluid and had a tire that appeared to be bouncing, the reports continue.