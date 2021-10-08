Masks are now optional for adults at Volusia County schools

The daily COVID-19 dashboard for the Flagler County Schools will be discontinued, officials said on Friday.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Masks are now optional for adults at Volusia County Public Schools, according to superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz.

Fritz said masks are optional for employees, parents, volunteers, vendors and other visitors at any school in the district.

“Due to the overall downward trend of COVID numbers in our community, I have made the decision to make face-coverings optional and voluntary for all adults,” Fritz said in a statement on the school’s website.

Students in Volusia County are required to wear masks indoors unless a parent of a student signs a mask opt-out form.

According to the latest coronavirus numbers from the Florida Department of Health, COVID-19 cases in the state have declined five weeks in a row.