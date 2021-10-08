Clear icon
McDonald’s says thank you to educators with free breakfast

Free meals offered Oct. 11-15

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

McDonald’s wants to thank educators with a free breakfast.

“To celebrate the hard work, dedication and impact of educators,” McDonald’s has brought back its “Thank You Meal” program.

From Oct. 11-15, teachers, administrators and school staff across the U.S. can head to McDonald’s for a free breakfast by simply showing a valid work ID for the free meal.

The meal options are an Egg McMuffin, Bacon Egg Cheese Biscuit or Sausage Biscuit with a side of hashbrowns and a medium coffee or soft drink.

McDonald’s said in a news release, “We want to give back to this vital community teaching our next generation of leaders.”

