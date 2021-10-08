One of Florida’s largest Pride festivals returns to Orlando this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tens of thousands are expected in downtown Orlando this weekend as one of Florida’s largest pride festivals returns to Lake Eola Park.

On Saturday, Come Out With Pride Orlando will take place as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

“It’s a great feeling to be driving around downtown and seeing all the flags up,” Executive Director Tatiana Quiroga said. “Knowing that our local community is celebrating with us, it just warms my heart.”

Last year, the festival was scaled back due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We ended up doing two virtual shows and a car caravan that was 15 miles long throughout Orlando,” Quiroga said. “It worked, but clearly it wasn’t the same as the normal annual festival parade and fireworks show that we’re having this year.”

Coronavirus precautions will be in place for this year’s festival as organizers have asked attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Quiroga said 2019 was Come Out With Pride’s largest celebration with more than 185,000 people in attendance. She said she’s hopeful for the event’s future and grateful for the city’s support.

“It is a celebration for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies to come on down, giving folks an opportunity to be in a space where they feel welcome, loved, part of a larger community and remember they’re not alone,” Quiroga said.

The Come Out With Pride Festival begins at 12 p.m. on Saturday and a parade through downtown is scheduled for 4 p.m.

For further details on the schedule of events, visit comeoutwithpride.org.