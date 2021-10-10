Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Late comeback falls short for Orlando Pride in loss to Gotham FC

Pride lose 3-2

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

Tags: Orlando Pride
Photo does not have a caption

A big early deficit trumped a late comeback for the Orlando Pride on Saturday.

The Pride fell behind by three goals in the second half, and despite a late rally, fell 3-2 to Gotham FC at Exploria Stadium.

Goals by Gaetane Thiney in the third and 47th minute gave Gotham FC a 2-0 lead, and then Margaret Purce scored in the 50th minute to make it 3-0.

The Pride (7-7-7, 28 points) got goals from Erika Tymrak in the 84th minute and from Marta on a penalty kick in the 89th minute, but ran out of time to get the equalizer.

Orlando will next play at the Chicago Red Stars at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Keith is a member of Graham Media Group's Digital Content Team, which produces content for all the company's news websites.

email