Man found fatally shot outside Orange County liquor store, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found dead and another was injured in a shooting outside a liquor store early Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Liquor Master on Old Winter Garden Road at 2:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: System could develop off Carolina coast | Here’s why you didn’t see many lovebugs this year | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead on scene and another man, also in his 30s, was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to deputies.

Ad

Officials said the suspect stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.