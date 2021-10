Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

ORLANDO, Fla. – An investigation is underway after an early morning drive-by shooting Friday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The department said officers responded around 6:12 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the 1900 block of Ravenall Ave.

Police said it appeared to be a drive-by shooting and no injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.