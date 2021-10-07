Cloudy icon
Woman shot and killed at Holly Hilly shooting range, police say

Alleged shooter rushed to hospital alive after shooting himself in the head

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man is accused of shooting a woman in the head at the Hot Shot shooting range in Holly Hilly on Thursday, according to police.

Police said the man and woman entered the shooting range for a firearms course and rented a handgun.

The man accused of shooting the woman in the head also shot himself in the head, officers continued.

The woman has died and the man was rushed to a local hospital, alive.

Officers are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

