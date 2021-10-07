Woman shot and killed at Holly Hilly shooting range, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. – A man is accused of shooting a woman in the head at the Hot Shot shooting range in Holly Hilly on Thursday, according to police.

Police said the man and woman entered the shooting range for a firearms course and rented a handgun.

The man accused of shooting the woman in the head also shot himself in the head, officers continued.

The woman has died and the man was rushed to a local hospital, alive.

Officers are currently investigating what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.