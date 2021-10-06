U-Haul driver arrested in Palm Bay drive-by shooting

PALM BAY, Fla. – A U-Haul driver was arrested after officers responded to a drive-by shooting near a Palm Bay home Tuesday afternoon, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Officers said the incident occurred around 1:39 p.m. at 1270 NE Jenkins Ave. when the victim, who was sitting in a garage about 50 feet from the road, saw the suspect shooting in their direction.

[TRENDING: Video shows confrontation between family of Miya Marcano, prime suspect in her death | Brian Laundrie’s sister says she would ‘turn him in’| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The suspect, identified as Brian Nguyen, fled the scene after firing multiple bullets, one of which struck a vehicle sitting in the victim’s driveway, a police report said.

There were no reports of injuries.

The victim’s Ring video and audio surveillance system captured the incident, according to police.

Officers also found that the handgun Nguyen used was stolen out of Hillsborough County, police said.

Nguyen, 33, was arrested on charges of discharging a firearm in public or on residential property, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.